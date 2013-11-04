By Christine Murray
LONDON Nov 4 Britain's Serious Fraud Office
(SFO) has opened a criminal investigation into G4S and
Serco's electronic monitoring contracts, increasing
pressure on the embattled contractors.
The SFO investigators will now decide whether to take the
companies to court after an audit showed that, under a 2005
government contract, they charged for tagging criminals who were
either dead, in prison or had never been tagged.
The investigation could ultimately lead to fines or
prosecution and neither G4S nor Serco can win further British
government work until the completion of a second investigation
by the Cabinet Office into every deal it has with the companies
worth more than 10 million pounds ($15.9 million). The result of
that investigation is expected by the end of November.
Britain's Ministry of Justice says that it spent 107 million
pounds on the two tagging deals with the companies in 2012/13.
Since the scandal first broke in May, both companies have
lost their chief executives, launched their own internal
inquiries and begun top-down reorganisation.
Both companies said that they will cooperate fully with the
SFO investigation.
Serco faced allegations in August of fraud on a contract for
prisoner escort services, resulting in some staff members being
referred to the police and the contract being placed under
Ministry of Justice supervision.
The government has asked Serco to prove that it has
overhauled its corporate practices or face being barred from
future government work.
G4S and Serco compete against each other in Britain,
Australia and New Zealand to run prisons, tag criminals and
escort prisoners to and from court. They also come up against
Sweden's Securitas, the world's second-largest
security company behind G4S, and French-listed Sodexo
when bidding for criminal justice work.
FUTURE CONTRACTS
Though G4S and Serco cannot sign new contracts, they are
allowed to bid for future work. Both are believed to be
interested in probation services contracts worth about 500
million pounds in total.
Serco is the preferred bidder to run three prisons in
Yorkshire, with the award depending on the outcome of the
investigations.
The Shadow Justice Secretary, Labour's Sadiq Khan, said that
the government should not allow G4S to win any further contracts
until the SFO has completed its investigation - a process that
can take years in some cases.
G4S earns about 10 percent of its annual revenue from
British government contracts, against about 25 percent for
Serco.
To prosecute the companies, the SFO must show that the
boards of directors were complicit in wrongdoing; a much higher
burden of proof than that required by equivalent U.S. agencies.
SFO director David Green called in October for a law change
to allow the body to prosecute more companies.
Among recent high-profile investigations of large government
contractors was that into defence supplier BAE Systems,
which paid the SFO 30 million pounds in 2010, along with $400
million to the U.S. Department of Justice, to settle a
long-running corruption investigation.
New G4S Chief Executive Ashley Almanza will update investors
on Tuesday with details on his turnaround plan for the company.
Almanza intends to sell non-core parts of the group and
restructure its European operations.
Speculation that this might lead to a break-up of the group
cooled last week when G4S rejected a $2.5 billion offer for its
cash security arm, saying that the business is integral to its
strategic plans.
Shares in G4S were down 0.1 percent at 1403 GMT, against a
1.1 percent fall for Serco shares and a 0.4 percent gain for the
wider FTSE all-share index.