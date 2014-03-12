LONDON, March 12 The world's biggest security
firm G4S has agreed to repay 108.9 million pounds ($181
million) plus tax to the British government after overcharging
it on a contract to tag offenders, raising the prospect a ban on
new work could soon be lifted.
The repayment, much higher than the 24 million pounds G4S
offered in November, came as the firm on Wednesday posted annual
profit below market forecasts and outlined a raft of heavy
charges.
After a disastrous 2012, in which it failed to provide
enough guards for the London Olympics, G4S has overhauled its
management and embarked on a restructuring to revive its
fortunes. However, 2013 entailed more scandal with the tagging
fiasco leading to a ban since July on new government work and an
ongoing investigation into it by the Serious Fraud Office.
Britain's Ministry of Justice said in a statement that talks
with G4S over its "corporate renewal" continue. Government has
said it will not allow G4S to win new work until it is satisfied
with the changes the company has made internally.
($1 = 0.6014 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Brenda Goh)