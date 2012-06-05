BRUSSELS, June 5 Germany is likely to come under
severe pressure to do more to stimulate growth and help the euro
zone on a conference call between finance ministers of the
world's major economies on Tuesday, a senior G7 source told
Reuters.
"It will become a Germany bashing sesssion," the source
said, requesting anonymity due to the confidential nature of the
call.
The source added that ministers would discuss the situation
in Spain on the call and confirmed that Germany was pushing
Spain to accept an EU rescue to help it recapitalise its
stricken banks.
"They don't want to. They are too proud. It's fatal hubris,"
the source said of the government in Madrid.