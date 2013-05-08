BRIEF-Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth
* Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth, receding risks to asset quality and profitability
OTTAWA May 8 Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are not expected to issue a communique after meetings this weekend in Britain, a senior Canadian finance official said on Wednesday.
The official told reporters it was possible that Britain would issue a chairman's statement after the meeting.
* Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth, receding risks to asset quality and profitability
May 31 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.