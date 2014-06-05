* G7 "determination" to get "ambitious" global deal in 2015
* European Commission links energy security, climate debate
* U.S. goals face domestic political opposition
(Adds U.S. quotes, updates with end of G7 talks)
By Barbara Lewis and Jeff Mason
BRUSSELS/PARIS, June 5 The world's leading
industrialised nations gave their backing on Thursday to a new
global deal on climate change in 2015 after promises from the
United States at the start of the week galvanised flagging
momentum.
The United States' plan to cut emissions from power plants
by 30 percent by 2030 prompted the European Union into a defence
of its own record.
China, the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, also
gave a hint that it would set some kind of cap on its emissions.
In a communique after summit talks in Brussels, the G7
leaders affirmed their "strong determination" to adopt a new
global deal in 2015 that is "ambitious, inclusive and reflects
changing global circumstances".
It said the G7 nations - Britain, Canada, France, Germany,
Italy, Japan and the United States - remained committed to
low-carbon economies and limiting temperature rises to 2 degrees
Celsius above pre-industrial levels, the limit scientists say
can prevent the most devastating effects of climate change.
The communique also committed nations to announcing national
contributions to reducing emissions by the first quarter of next
year, ahead of a Paris conference on deciding a global deal in
December 2015.
SECURE SUPPLIES
At the same time, the G7 offered the EU support with its
efforts to make its energy supplies more secure, promising to
"complement the efforts of the European Commission to develop
emergency energy plans for winter 2014-2015".
In Europe, the quest for energy security in the face of
threats from Russia that it could disrupt supplies of gas pumped
through Ukraine, has knocked the climate debate down the agenda.
But Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, in an address
at the start of the G7 summit, said the issues went "hand in
hand".
Many EU nations say domestic, renewable sources, such as
solar and wind, can reduce the need for fossil fuel imports from
nations such as Russia, while Poland, which relies on polluting
coal, says coal is a reliable, domestic fuel source.
Of the G7 nations, Japan and Canada have pulled out of the
Kyoto process on tackling climate change. The United States
signed but did not ratify the original treaty.
Republicans in Congress are expected to resist the latest
U.S. proposals, but just the proposed policies could encourage
action elsewhere.
"I think it puts the United States in a strong position to
lift up the need for international action heading into next year
on concrete plans to reduce emissions," Ben Rhodes, deputy
national security advisor, told reporters.
"There's more work to be done for sure, both domestically
and with other international partners. The key principle here is
that every nation is going to have to step up to the plate in
its own way."
Connie Hedegaard, the EU climate commissioner, said the EU
was still in the vanguard and would "substantially over-achieve"
its targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 2020,
delivering more than its promised 20 percent cut versus 1990
levels.
"None of them wants to be perceived as the laggard, which is
a good thing," Alden Meyer, of the Union of Concerned
Scientists, said on the sidelines of preparatory talks for the
2015 deal in Bonn this week.
In addition to the plan to cut power sector CO2 emissions by
30 percent by 2030 from 2005 levels, the United States has an
existing national goal, set in 2009, to cut overall greenhouse
gas emissions by 17 percent below 2005 levels by 2020,
equivalent to 3.5 percent below 1990 levels - the U.N. benchmark
year - after a sharp rise in emissions in the 1990s.
Following on from its 2020 goal, the EU is trying to reach
agreement on 2030 targets.
In January, the EU executive put forward the idea of a 40
percent emissions cut by 2030 and in March EU leaders gave
themselves until October to agree on the target.
