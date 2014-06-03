BERLIN, June 3 The Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialised nations may agree at their summit this week to try to develop an energy strategy, a senior German official said on Tuesday.

"In concrete terms I can imagine the G7 agreeing to launch a process in parallel with the EU's energy strategy," the official said ahead of the meeting of G7 leaders in Brussels this week.

(Reporting by Noah Barkin; Writing by Stephen Brown)