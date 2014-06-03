BRIEF-Ascott Residence Trust announces appointment of Beh Siew Kim as chief executive officer
* appointment of beh siew kim as chief executive officer and executive director of company
BERLIN, June 3 The Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialised nations may agree at their summit this week to try to develop an energy strategy, a senior German official said on Tuesday.
"In concrete terms I can imagine the G7 agreeing to launch a process in parallel with the EU's energy strategy," the official said ahead of the meeting of G7 leaders in Brussels this week.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin; Writing by Stephen Brown)
* appointment of beh siew kim as chief executive officer and executive director of company
* Kemper Corp says estimates that its Q1 2017 results will include pre-tax catastrophe losses in range of $60 million to $70 million