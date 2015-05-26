BRUSSELS May 26 The United States is likely to
press Europe at the G7 finance ministers meeting this week in
Germany to reach a deal on funding-for-reforms with Greece, an
official close to the discussions said on Tuesday.
Finance ministers of the United States, Canada, Britain,
Japan, Germany, France and Italy -- the G7 -- meet on Thursday
and Friday in the German city of Dresden.
While Greece is not formally on the agenda, the country's
financing and debt problems are likely to be discussed on the
sidelines of the meeting, two officials said.
"I would expect the Americans to put pressure on the
Europeans in Dresden about Greece," the official said. "The
Americans are stressing the geopolitical risks and telling us we
have to find a solution, that we cannot really put the euro area
and Europe at risk because of Greece."
The geopolitical risks included the possibility of
cash-strapped Greece turning to Russia for financial help.
"If Greece for some reason were to turn to Russia and Moscow
would get involved more, they could get too much influence
inside NATO and inside the EU when it comes to policies towards
Russia," the official said, adding however, he saw that risk as
small because Russia had bigger financial problems of its own.
Another geopolitical risk was the threat of extremist
movements, inspired from the Middle East, developing in Greece.
"The regional context, grounds for extremism, Greece does
have a certain tradition of extremism ... so I guess that's one
consideration the Americans have," the official said.
He said that while U.S. concerns about the consequences of a
failure in Greece's talks with creditors were legitimate, as
they would cast a shadow over the future of the single currency
project, bending to Greek demands for more money without reforms
would be equally damaging.
"If Greece is bailed out without any conditions, after
everything they have done, after having broken all possible
commitments and not respecting any obligations, that would also
have a very fundamental impact on the future and functioning of
the euro zone," the official said.
"If that becomes accepted, I don't know what follows." #
Greece and its European creditors on Tuesday sought to play
down fears that Athens would default on a payment to the
International Monetary Fund next week.
Running short of cash to pay public sector salaries,
pensions and debt obligations, senior members of Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras's government have said openly that Greece does
not have the money to pay 300 million euros to the IMF on June
5.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Mark Heinrich)