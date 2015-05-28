DRESDEN, Germany May 28 Canada sees an increased potential for financial market instability, in part due to the rise in value of the U.S. dollar, Finance Minister Joe Oliver told reporters on Thursday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of the finance chiefs from the Group of Seven countries, Oliver said that Canada was also concerned about the persistent downside risks posed by geopolitical tensions as well as the potential for the Greek crisis to threaten Europe's recovery. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Michelle Martin)