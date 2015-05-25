PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 2
May 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
OTTAWA May 25 Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations will discuss recent foreign exchange movements when they meet in Germany this week, a Canadian official said on Monday.
The official also told reporters that foreign exchange movements over the last few months have reflected what was happening in the world economy, in particular economic recoveries in the United States and Europe.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Galloway)
May 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* RBA keeps rates at 1.5 pct as expected, Aussie little affected (Updates prices, adds details and quotes)