(Adds comments on Greece, more details on China, background)
May 26 China must press ahead with currency
liberalization plans for the yuan to join the International
Monetary Fund's reference basket of currencies, a senior U.S.
Treasury official said on Tuesday.
In a call to preview discussions among Group of Seven
nations in Germany this week, the official said the United
States would emphasize the need to find a pragmatic solution for
Greece and urge all parties to come to an agreement.
Failure would hurt the Greek people but could also have
unpredictable consequences for the European and even global
economies, said the official, who spoke on condition of
anonymity.
More broadly, major countries had to do more to boost growth
and stimulate demand, and an uptick in growth in some economies
did not mean it was time to declare victory, the official said.
The IMF said earlier on Tuesday that the yuan was no longer
undervalued but urged China, which wants its currency to be
included in the Special Drawing Rights basket, to quicken
reforms.
The senior Treasury official said the United States urged
China to continue and complete plans to open its capital account
and liberalize its management of the exchange rate.
Those reforms were needed for the yuan to join the SDR
basket, the official said.
Although China had made significant progress with reforms
and the yuan had appreciated, more work was needed, and the
official noted the last U.S. assessment was that the currency
remained significantly undervalued.
The IMF has started its review of the SDR basket, a process
which usually happens every five years. Including the yuan would
promote the currency as a potential global reserve currency and
could further increase its international usage.
China wants to internationalize the yuan, partly to provide
an alternative to the dollar as a global currency and in turn
reduce its own vulnerability to fluctuations in the greenback.
The U.S. official also said it was important for the
international community to do all it can to support Ukraine and
its economy.
