May 26 China's currency liberalization plans are welcome and will be needed before the yuan is able to join the International Monetary Fund's reference basket of currencies, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Tuesday.

In a call to preview discussions among Group of Seven nations in Germany, the official said the United States encouraged China to continue and complete the reforms.

