LONDON Feb 11 The Group of Seven nations are
considering issuing a statement this week reaffirming their
commitment to "market-determined" exchange rates in response to
heating rhetoric about a currency war, two G20 officials said on
Monday.
The two officials, from different countries, said that if
agreed, the statement could be released around the time that G20
finance ministers and central bankers meet in Moscow on Friday
and Saturday.
"It focuses on a commitment to market-determined exchange
rates and (governments) not using policies to drive currencies,"
one official told Reuters.
Several countries have reacted with alarm to aggressively
expansionary monetary policies urged by Japan's new government,
which have prompted the yen to weaken sharply.