* Officials say G7 currency statement expected this week
* To reaffirm commitment to "market-determined" FX rates
* U.S., Europeans concerned about Japanese statements on yen
Feb 11 The Group of Seven nations are
considering a statement this week reaffirming their commitment
to "market-determined" exchange rates in response to heating
rhetoric about a currency war, G20 officials said on Monday.
The language, which could be subject to change, implies that
the major powers would not indulge in unilateral currency
devaluation and reads very similarly to the last statement
issued by the G7 on currencies in 2011.
"It focuses on a commitment to market-determined exchange
rates and (governments) not using policies to drive currencies,"
one official said.
Two officials from different countries told Reuters that if
agreed, the statement could be released around the time G20
finance ministers and central bankers meet in Moscow on Friday
and Saturday. The G7 comprises the United States, Germany,
France, Britain, Italy, Canada and Japan, while the G20 includes
both advanced and emerging nations.
"The G7 has a long-standing set of rules of the game on
exchange rates," U.S. Treasury Undersecretary Lael Brainard said
in Washington at a briefing for reporters ahead of the G20
meeting.
"The G7 has long committed that exchange rates should float,
except in rare circumstances where excess volatility or
disorderly movements might warrant cooperation," she said,
sidestepping a question on whether the G7 would issue a
statement.
U.S. and European officials are concerned about comments
from Japanese officials that suggest Tokyo is targeting a
specific level for the yen. Japan's new government has pressed
for an aggressive expansion of monetary policy, and the yen has
lost 15 percent against the dollar since October.
Last week, France went as far as calling for a medium-term
target to be set for the euro out of concern the exchange rate
had become too strong. Berlin rejected that suggestion and said
it did not view the currency as being overvalued.
French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said he and his
euro zone peers would discuss closer cooperation on exchange
rate policy at a meeting on Monday.
"We should have - I have insisted that this debate takes
place - a coordinated approach between us that will allow for us
to argue for exchange rate stability, especially within the
G20," he said upon arrival in Brussels.
The EU's top monetary official, Olli Rehn, made a similar
call at the weekend, noting the particular problems a strong
euro would pose for southern, highly indebted members of the
euro zone.
But any action beyond a bland statement remains a long way
off.
Some analysts said the very fact those problem countries in
the currency bloc had not gone away could send the euro into
reverse, negating the need for any policymaker action.
"The pace of the euro's gains in January made me feel
uncomfortable, it was too far, too fast ... if news from Cyprus,
Spain and Italy is not good we could see $1.30 again," said Jane
Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.
Since late last year, the euro has climbed more than 10
cents from below $1.27 before subsiding in recent days after
European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi indulged in a bit of
gentle verbal intervention, saying he would monitor the impact
of a strengthening currency.
On Friday, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said the yen
had weakened more than intended during its recent decline to
around 90 against the dollar from around 78 yen a few months
ago.
MONEY PRINTING
The U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are expanding
their balance sheets rapidly by printing money, while the ECB's
balance sheet is tightening, partly due to banks paying back
early cheap money the central bank doled out last year.
All else being equal, that could drive the euro yet higher
as others explicitly or implicitly follow policies that will
drive their currencies down - the last thing a struggling euro
zone economy needs.
Any pain will be just as acute in emerging markets.
As newly minted cash pours into developing economies in
search of higher yields, either their exchange rates will rise,
making exports less competitive, or they will have to cut
interest rates and/or intervene to hold down their currencies.
That could fuel credit and asset price booms that sow the seeds
of inflation.
Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega, the man widely
credited with coining the term currency war, told Reuters last
week that it could get even worse if Europe joins the fray.
The issue will be discussed in Moscow, but officials do not
expect Japan to come under any serious pressure at this stage.