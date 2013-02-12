* G7 says market must set currency rates
* G7 says domestic policies must not aim to weaken
currencies
* Japan content with statement
* But G7 official says statement was aimed at yen levels
By Mike Peacock and Anna Yukhananov
LONDON/WASHINGTON, Feb 12 The Group of Seven
rich nations sought on Tuesday to cool growing tension over
exchange rates sparked by weakness in the Japanese yen, but
currency markets found the effort lacking in clarity, triggering
a second straight day of volatility.
The G7 declared that fiscal and monetary policies would not
be directed at devaluing currencies, a statement meant to soothe
nerves that Tokyo was aiming to guide the yen lower with its
aggressive expansion of monetary policy.
Japan said the statement gave it a green light to continue
efforts to reflate its economy but a G7 official said it was
aimed squarely at Tokyo, prompting the yen to surge.
"Rather than calm the markets, the poorly communicated
statement has significantly raised volatility," said Richard
Gilhooly, fixed-income strategist at TD Securities in New York.
U.S. and European officials have been concerned about
comments from Japanese officials that suggested Tokyo was
targeting a specific level for the yen, which would run counter
to the G7's official stance.
A day earlier, a senior U.S. official said competitive
devaluations should be avoided, but that Washington supported
Tokyo's efforts to reinvigorate growth and end deflation. The
remark sent the yen sharply lower.
The G7 statement helped the yen solidify those losses, until
a G7 official said markets had gotten the message wrong.
"The G7 statement signalled concern about excess moves in
the yen," the official said. "The G7 is concerned about
unilateral guidance on the yen. Japan will be in the spotlight
at the G20 in Moscow this weekend."
This sent the value of the yen rushing the other way from
94.28 yen before the comment to a session low of 92.96
after it. By late afternoon in the United States, it was trading
at about 93.5.
G20 finance ministers and central bankers meet in Moscow on
Friday and Saturday. Some have previously pointed out that the
United States has adopted similar policies to Japan.
EYES ON THE G20
The G7 powers - the United States, Britain, France, Germany,
Japan, Canada and Italy - earlier on Tuesday had reiterated
their commitment to market-determined exchange rates and said
they would consult closely to avoid disorderly and volatile
market moves that could hurt economic and financial stability.
"We reaffirm that our fiscal and monetary policies have been
and will remain oriented towards meeting our respective domestic
objectives using domestic instruments, and that we will not
target exchange rates," the rich nations group said.
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said the statement was a
recognition that Tokyo's policy steps were not aimed at
affecting foreign exchange markets.
"It was meaningful for us as (the G7) properly recognises
that steps we are taking to beat deflation are not aimed at
influencing currency markets," Aso told reporters.
Bank of Canada chief Mark Carney said the G7 needed to use
the weekend meetings of the larger G20, which groups together
both advanced and emerging nations, to urge developing countries
to adopt flexible exchange rates.
"It's important that we as a G7 go in united and forcefully
to the G20 to enlarge that commitment as quickly as possible,"
he told a Canadian parliamentary committee.
Separately, the Swiss National Bank reiterated its
determination to keep a lid on the strong franc, rejected
charges it was contributing to a currency war, and said it
expected the franc to keep weakening.
WORDS NOT ACTIONS
Last week, France went as far as calling for a medium-term
target to be set for the euro out of concern the exchange rate
had become too strong. Berlin rejected that suggestion.
French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici made little headway
at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Monday although
Germany's finance minister did sound a note of concern.
"There's no foreign exchange problem in Europe," Wolfgang
Schaeuble told reporters at the end of a European Union finance
ministers meeting in Brussels. "There are concerns that there
could be something like this in other parts of the world."
Since late last year, the euro has climbed more than 10
cents from below $1.27. It has eased in recent days after
European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi indulged in a bit of
gentle verbal intervention, saying he would monitor the impact
of a strengthening currency.
Draghi took pains to play down the issue on Tuesday, telling
reporters in Madrid: "I think the term 'currency wars' is way,
way over done. We are not witnessing anything like that."
The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan are expanding
their balance sheets rapidly by printing money, while the ECB's
balance sheet is tightening, partly due to banks paying back
cheap money the central bank doled out last year.
All else being equal, that could drive the euro yet higher,
the last thing a struggling euro zone economy needs.
Any pain will be just as acute in emerging markets which
have suffered before from an inflow of hot money, seeking higher
yields and destabilizing their economies.
Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega told Reuters last
week that the situation could get even worse if Europe joined
the currency fray.