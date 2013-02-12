WASHINGTON Feb 12 A statement from the Group of
Seven rich nations on Tuesday was meant to signal concern about
excessive movement in the value of Japan's currency and
statements from Tokyo about yen levels, a G7 official said.
"The G7 statement was misinterpreted. The G7 statement
signaled concern about excess moves in the yen," the official
said on Tuesday. "The G7 is concerned about unilateral guidance
on the yen. Japan will be in the spotlight at the G20 in Moscow
this weekend."
The official was referring to a meeting of the Group of 20
finance ministers in Moscow this Friday and Saturday.
The yen surged against the U.S. dollar and the euro
after the statement from the G7 official, which ran
counter to the way markets had been interpreting the position of
the G7 nations.
Earlier on Tuesday, the G7 said it remained committed to
market-determined exchange rates and that fiscal and monetary
policies must not be directed at devaluing currencies.
Japan interpreted the G7 currency statement as giving it a
green light to continue efforts to reflate its economy, and the
yen initially fell following the currency statement.