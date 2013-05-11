AYLESBURY, England May 11 The euro zone crisis
is no longer the main risk for the global economy, German
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Saturday, adding
that a "relatively high level of liquidity" could cause
problems.
Speaking after a meeting of Group of Seven finance
officials, Schaeuble said, "of course we had particularly
intense discussions with our Japanese colleagues...we told them
there are consequences which we can see already."
Policymakers previously voiced concern that Japan is
engineering an export-led recovery and that a weaker yen could
hinder other regions' ability to grow.
"Finance ministers told central bank governors that we are
increasingly concerned about the relatively high level of
liquidity," Schaeuble said.
Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann reiterated that monetary
policy could not tackle structural problems and said the longer
the period of low interest rate continues the greater the
stability risks.