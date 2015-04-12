BERLIN, April 12 German Foreign Minister
Frank-Walter Steinmeier dismissed on Sunday calls from the
radical Left party to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to
this year's summit of the Group of Seven industrial powers.
The leaders of G7 nations held a summit without Putin last
year in protest against Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea
region. With little sign of bloodshed in eastern Ukraine ending
despite a ceasefire deal agreed in Minsk two months ago, the
exclusion has continued.
Gregor Gysi, parliamentary leader of the Left party that
includes some former East German communists, has argued that
Russia was needed to help solve international crises and the G7
should therefore once again be expanded into the G8.
Chancellor Angela Merkel will host leaders from the United
States, Britain, France, Canada, Italy and Japan at a castle in
Bavaria in June.
"It is not in our interests to isolate Russia in the long
term. But after the illegal annexation of Crimea, we cannot just
act as if nothing has happened and carry on 'business as
usual'," Steinmeier told Die Welt newspaper.
He agreed it was desirable to get Russia more involved in
helping resolve conflicts in Syria, Yemen and Libya, but
insisted the G8 group remained closed for now.
"The way back to the Group of Eight will come through
respecting the unity of Ukraine and implementing Russian
obligations in the Minsk (ceasefire) agreement," he said.
