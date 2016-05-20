By Tetsushi Kajimoto
| SENDAI, Japan
SENDAI, Japan May 20 Japanese Finance Minister
Taro Aso said on Friday that some Group of Seven financial
leaders had expressed support for a British exit from the
European Union, a remark quickly retracted by his staff.
Aso, 75, told reporters in Sendai, northern Japan, where he
is chairing a meeting of G7 finance ministers and central
bankers, that some financial chiefs had said Brexit would be
good.
A Japanese Finance Ministry official told reporters that Aso
had misspoken.
"What the minister meant was that it would be good if
Britain remained in the EU," the official told reporters shortly
after Aso's news conference.
Britain holds a referendum in June on whether to leave the
European Union.
While the global economy continues a moderate recovery,
downside risks and uncertainty remain over the outlook, Aso
said, citing Brexit among the risks.
A British exit would trigger volatility in global financial
markets, undermine post-World War Two European efforts towards
integration and raise questions about Britain's $2.9 trillion
economy.
The G7 groups the United States, Japan, Britain, Canada,
Germany, Italy and France. The finance leaders are meeting to
discuss ways to prop up global growth in the run-up to a G7
summit in Ise-Shima on May 26-27.
(Editing by Nick Macfie)