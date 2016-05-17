TOKYO May 17 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso
said on Tuesday that finance leaders from the Group of Seven
rich nations will likely discuss currencies and that Japan would
place the utmost importance on stability in the foreign exchange
market.
G7 finance ministers and central bank governors will meet on
May 20-21 in the northeastern Japanese city of Sendai.
The finance chiefs are expected to discuss ways to adopt
monetary, structural and other policies taking into account each
country's situation as they tackle uncertainty over the global
economy, Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
