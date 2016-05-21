* U.S. Lew warns Japan Aso against competitive FX
devaluation
* G7 likely to warn of risks from potential "Brexit"
* G7 finance leaders to offer brighter view of global
economy
By Leika Kihara and Stanley White
SENDAI, Japan, May 21 The United States issued a
fresh warning to Japan against competitive currency devaluation
on Saturday, exposing a rift on exchange-rate policy that
overshadowed a Group of 7 finance leaders gathering hosted by
the Asian nation.
Japan and the United States are at logger-heads over
currency policy with Washington saying Tokyo has no
justification to intervene in the market to stem yen gains,
given the currency's moves remain "orderly".
In bilateral talks ahead of the second day of G7 talks in
Sendai, Japan on Saturday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew told
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso that it was important to
refrain from competitive currency devaluation.
"Secretary Lew underscored that the commitments made by the
G-20 in Shanghai to use all policy tools to promote growth -
fiscal policy, monetary policy and structural reforms - and to
refrain from competitive devaluation and communicate closely
have helped to contribute to confidence in the global economy in
recent months," according to a statement by the Treasury
Department.
"He noted the importance of countries continuing to adhere
to those commitments," the statement said.
As years of aggressive money printing stretch the limits of
monetary policy, the G7 policy response to anaemic inflation and
subdued growth has become increasingly splintered.
Germany has shown no signs of responding to calls from Japan
and the United States to boost fiscal spending.
Washington also warned Tokyo against relying too much on
monetary policy with a senior U.S. Treasury official saying
structural reforms are being put in place in Japan "but slowly."
The official also said Japan should ensure its fiscal policy
does not hurt its economy, calling for either a delay in next
year's scheduled sales tax hike or fiscal stimulus to compensate
for the drag on the economy.
With the once close-knit group divided on how much each
country should boost fiscal spending, the G7 finance leaders
will call for a mix of monetary, fiscal and structural policies
to boost demand - but leave it to each country to decide its own
policy priorities.
"I'm aware that there are countries that can deploy fiscal
stimulus, while others cannot due to their own situations," Aso
said on Friday, suggesting that Tokyo was backing down from its
earlier calls for joint G7 fiscal action.
While headwinds like weak emerging market demand persists,
the G7 finance leaders appeared to have a slightly more
optimistic view of the global economy as calm returns to
financial markets.
"We agreed that the world economic environment is better
than some feared a few months ago," German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble told reporters after the first round of talks
in Sendai, northeast Japan, on Friday.
BREXIT WARNINGS
Leaders at the meeting are also likely to warn that a
British exit from the European Union, dubbed "Brexit", would be
a global threat.
Britain's finance minister, George Osborne, who supports the
campaign to remain in the European Union, warned of the economic
damage a Brexit would cause.
"Everyone here at the G7 in Japan is clear and that is that
it would be bad for the British economy if we left the European
Union," Osborne told BBC in Sendai on Friday.
In the second-day session on Saturday, the G7 finance
leaders will discuss steps to address volatile capital flows,
combat tax evasion and boost cyber-security.
While no communique will be issued, Aso and Bank of Japan
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will brief reporters Saturday afternoon
on the discussions.
