BARI, Italy May 12 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday that trade protectionism won't be a solution to fix the problem of widening global inequality.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a meeting of Group of Seven finance ministers and central bankers in the southern Italian city of Bari, Kuroda said a steadily recovering global economy is having a positive effect on Japan although domestic inflation remains low.

The BOJ chief said Italian banks' non-performing loans needs to be tackled but didn't see the bad debt posing significant negative impacts on the financial system of Italy and Europe. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)