SENDAI, Japan May 20 Group of Seven finance
leaders need to discuss global economic risks and what tools
they have available to deal with them, U.S. Treasury Secretary
Jack Lew said on Friday.
"The G7 is meeting at a critical time ... because there is a
lot of uncertainty in the global economy," he told reporters on
the sidelines of a meeting of G7 finance leaders in Sendai,
northeast Japan.
The Group of 20 meeting in Shanghai in February was
successful because there was a renewed commitment to refrain
from competitive currency devaluation and to communicate closely
with each other "so we won't surprise each other," he said,
expressing hope that the Sendai G7 meeting will produce equally
effective results.
