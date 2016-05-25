* Industry says China not ready for market economy status
* Says China main cause of steel crisis
* China says those who blame it are protectionist
* Manufacturing industry alliance also calls on leaders for
action
BRUSSELS, May 25 Twelve global steel
associations urged the Group of Seven advanced economies, which
meet in Japan this week, to prevent cheap Chinese steel
distorting world markets and inflicting further pain on
producers.
Steelmakers have been hit by a plunge in steel prices, which
Europe and the United States have blamed on a surge in cheap
exports from China that has exacerbated the impact of a collapse
in demand following economic crisis.
Among the casualties are Tata Steel, which in
March announced it was selling its British operations as it
could no longer sustain deep losses, prompting a political
scramble to save the thousands of jobs at stake.
The White House has already said discussion of actions to
reduce global industrial overcapacity, with an emphasis on the
steel glut, would be on the agenda for Japan talks starting on
Thursday.
Open letters made public on Wednesday to world leaders from
12 steel industry bodies and other manufacturers said that
discussion must include action against countries that do not
respect market economy conditions, especially China, and
oversupply had to be tackled.
"If global overcapacity borne of state-supported
enterprises' uneconomic operations continues it will threaten
the survival of efficient companies operating in environments
with little or no government support," Axel Eggert, director
general of the European steel body EUROFER, said in an emailed
statement.
Earlier this month, EU lawmakers overwhelmingly rejected any
loosening of trade defences against China, whose eligibility for
market economy status is being debated by the European Union.
Beijing says the status is its right, 15 years after it
joined the World Trade Organization, and says it is blamed
unfairly for a steel crisis by nations it accuses of
protectionism.
Granting market economy status would make it hard for the EU
to impose trade restrictions to protect its own industry.
EUROFER says it is clear China is the root cause and that
the nation had built up a 50 percent share of total global steel
capacity by 2015, compared with 15 percent in 2000.
In addition to the steel industry letter, AEGIS Europe, the
alliance of manufacturing industries in Europe, wrote to the
political leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Italy, as well
as EU leaders Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker, urging them
to resist "unjustified demands for treating China as a market
economy".
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis, editing by William Hardy)