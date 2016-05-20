* G7 must refrain from competitive FX devaluations-official
* FX fluctuations that "happen" aren't disorderly moves
* Japan should reschedule tax hike or compensate for drag
(Adds quotes, details)
By Leika Kihara
SENDAI, Japan, May 20 The United States
continues to believe that exchange-rate conditions regarding
Japan have been "orderly," a senior U.S. Treasury official said
on Friday, signalling again that Tokyo has no justification to
intervene in the currency market to stem yen gains.
"We've had agreements in the G7 and G20 for a number of
years that have been very solid, workable ... that give all of
us the ability to use domestic tools for domestic purposes, but
that they commit to refraining from exchange-rate targeting
unless there are disorderly conditions," the official said.
"I continue to believe that Japan has orderly conditions,"
the official said, when asked whether Washington's stance on the
yen has not changed since last month's Group of 20 finance
leaders' gathering in Washington.
Currency market stability is among topics financial leaders
of the Group of Seven advanced economies are discussing at a
two-day gathering in Sendai, northeast Japan, that kicked off on
Friday.
Japan has failed to bridge differences with the United
States on the yen, with Washington dismissing Tokyo's concerns
that recent yen rises are excessive and instead pushing for
agreements against currency market interventions.
The official said there needed to be a distinction between
disorderly currency moves that warrant intervention, such as
when the G7 rallied behind Japan to rein in a yen spike, and
"fluctuations in markets that happen."
"When there are truly disorderly conditions (in currency
markets), you know."
Japanese authorities have stayed away from the markets since
they last intervened in 2011. At the time, Tokyo got G7 consent
to intervene to stem a yen spike driven by speculation that a
devastating earthquake would force Japanese insurers to
repatriate overseas funds to pay for damage claims.
The official said it was important that G7 and G20 countries
adhere to their commitment to refrain from "beggar-thy-neighbor"
currency policies so countries would instead pursue monetary,
fiscal and structural steps to boost growth.
"If you're competing for your share of a shrinking pie that
won't lead to a better global economy," the official said.
Commenting on whether Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
should delay a scheduled sales tax hike next year, the official
said Tokyo should either reschedule the tax hike or take fiscal
steps to compensate for the drag on the economy.
"The most important thing is that there not be an additional
drag on Japan's economy because it will be an unfortunate
outcome if a policy were to drive the economy into either flat
or negative territory," the official said.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher & Shri
Navaratnam)