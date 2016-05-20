SENDAI, Japan May 20 The United States
continues to believe that exchange-rate conditions regarding
Japan have been "orderly," a senior U.S. Treasury official said
on Friday.
"We've had agreements in the G7 and G20 for a number of
years that have been very solid, workable ... that give all of
us the ability to use domestic tools for domestic purposes, but
that they commit to refraining from exchange-rate targeting
unless there are disorderly conditions," the official said.
"I continue to believe that Japan has orderly conditions,"
the official said, when asked whether Washington's stance on the
yen has not changed since last month's Group of 20 finance
leaders' gathering in Washington.
Currency market stability is among topics financial leaders
of the Group of Seven advanced economies are discussing at a
two-day gathering in Sendai, northeast Japan, that kicked off on
Friday.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)