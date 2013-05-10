By Margaret Chadbourn
WASHINGTON May 10 The United States will not
run out of room to borrow until at least early September, U.S.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Friday, citing accounting
maneuvers that can be employed once a suspension of the nation's
debt limit expires next week.
"The statutory debt limit will be reached in just a few days
when it expires on May 18, but because of the extraordinary
measures that are available and the cash flows that we now can
predict, it will not be until at least after Labor Day" that
Washington will exhaust its capacity to borrow, Lew told CNBC
television. The U.S. Labor Day holiday falls on Sept. 2.
Congress earlier this year suspended the nation's borrowing
cap through May 18, temporarily removing the risk of a U.S. debt
default. The U.S. Treasury Department can continue borrowing for
several months by using unusual measures that include shifting
funds among government accounts.
Lew urged lawmakers to move quickly to raise the debt
ceiling, saying a failure to do so could foster uncertainty that
would hurt both the U.S. and the global economy.
"Congress should deal with this right away. The fact that
they have more time should not put off dealing with this," he
said. "I don't think that it's in the interests of the U.S. or
the world economy for Congress to wait until the last minute and
create a sense of anxiety."
If Congress does not raise the borrowing cap, the government
eventually would run out of funds to pay its bills, including
interest on its bonds, leading to a damaging debt default.
Republicans plan to use the need to raise the debt limit as
leverage to seek fresh budget cuts and changes to the tax code.
Lew's prediction that extraordinary actions could enable the
nation to borrow at least into September appears somewhat
conservative compared to some private forecasters.
Many private forecaster say it appears likely that the debt
limit will not become binding until some time in October given
unexpectedly strong tax receipts and sizable bailout payments
from mortgage finance firms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
.
Fannie Mae said on Thursday it will pay $59.4 billion in
dividends to the U.S. Treasury by June 30 after a record profit
in the first quarter that reflected a multibillion-dollar
tax-related windfall. A day earlier, Freddie Mac said it would
send $7 billion to the Treasury in June and that it was
considering booking a $30.1 billion tax-related gain that would
also go into the government's coffers.