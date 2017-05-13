BARI, Italy May 13 The growth of the global economy is still modest and faces various risks, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ignazio Visco said on Saturday at the end of a G7 meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in Itay.

"The economic expansion continues, it is strengthening but is still considered modest and faces various risks, on financial markets and in geopolitical terms, although such risks have diminished recently, " Visco told a final press conference.

