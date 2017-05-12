BRIEF-Intelligent Retinal Imaging Systems raises series B growth funding
* Intelligent Retinal Imaging Systems raises series b growth funding
BARI, Italy May 12 G7 finance officials have raised concerns about risks to global growth from the Trump administration's policy proposals including tax reform, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Friday.
Finance ministers from the United States, Canada, Japan, France, Germany, Italy and Britain, the Group of Seven (G7), are holding two days of talks on the global economy, taxation and terrorist financing in the southern Italian city of Bari. (Reporting By David Lawder)
* Intelligent Retinal Imaging Systems raises series b growth funding
PARIS, June 20 United Airlines has converted an order for 100 Boeing 737 MAX jets into one for the U.S. planemaker's new 737 MAX 10 model, the companies said at the Paris Airshow on Tuesday.