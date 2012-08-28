* G7 says ready to push for oil reserves release
* Hurricane Isaac has shut in most Gulf oil output
* White House said oil release still an option
WASHINGTON, Aug 28 The Group of Seven finance
ministers urged oil-producing countries on Tuesday to raise
output to ensure the market is well supplied, while warning that
Western nations were ready to tap strategic oil reserves to
offset rising prices that could hurt global growth.
"We stand ready to call upon the International Energy Agency
to take appropriate action to ensure that the market is fully
and timely supplied," the G7 said in a statement. "The current
rise in oil prices reflects geopolitical concerns and certain
supply disruptions. We encourage oil-producing countries to
increase their output to meet demand."
Oil prices have strengthened as Hurricane Isaac approached
the U.S. coast and the administration of President Barack Obama
said separately on Tuesday that it was still open to a possible
release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
"That option has been on the table for some time, and
remains on the table, but we have no announcements to make
today," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters
traveling to Iowa with President Barack Obama.
Earlier this year, the White House considered tapping the
reserve but held off after oil prices fell. Reuters reported
this month the White House was dusting off those plans, and some
energy experts viewed Isaac as a potential trigger for such a
move.
Oil production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico was down more than
90 percent on Tuesday as Hurricane Isaac headed toward the
Louisiana as a Category 1 storm. The storm was expected to make
landfall as early as Tuesday night.
Energy analysts do not expect extensive damage to oil and
gas infrastructure if the storm stays in line with current
projections.
Still, any supply disruptions could raise pressure for a
release of emergency oil supplies.
"We remain vigilant of the risks to the global economy. In
this context and mindful of the substantial risks posed by
elevated oil prices, we are monitoring the situation in oil
markets closely," the G7 said.
Finance ministers also noted that Saudi Arabia had committed
at a G20 meeting of world leaders in Mexico earlier this year to
use its spare oil production capacity to ensure adequate supply.
The comments from the finance ministers is a strong signal
that a release may be imminent, said Jan Stuart, head of energy
research at Credit Suisse in New York.
"A significant group of industrialized countries now appears
to be ready to make reserves available -- they know that when
you make statements at this level, you also need to be ready to
follow through," Stuart said.