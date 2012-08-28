WASHINGTON Aug 28 Group of Seven finance
ministers on Tuesday urged oil producing countries to increase
their output to meet demand, and warned they were ready to
sanction a release from strategic reserves to lean against
elevated oil prices that could hurt global growth.
"We stand ready to call upon the International Energy Agency
to take appropriate action to ensure that the market is fully
and timely supplied," the G7 said in a statement. "The current
rise in oil prices reflects geopolitical concerns and certain
supply disruptions. We encourage oil-producing countries to
increase their output to meet demand."