ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 5 Vladimir Putin,
shut out of a G7 summit over Russia's role in Ukraine, parried
the snub on Thursday with a terse message for world leaders who
lunched without him in Brussels on Thursday: "Bon appetit".
Putin should have been hosting the heads of leading
industrialised nations at a summit of the G8 in the Black Sea
resort of Sochi this week.
But the G7 nations scotched those plans in protest against
Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region in March, and the
leaders of the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Canada,
Italy and Japan held their summit without him.
Asked how he felt about this, Putin barely broke stride to
spit out an answer to Kremlin reporters who had been advised to
await him at the bottom of a sweeping staircase at the Russian
Geographical Society after a meeting on Arctic policy.
"I would like to wish them bon appetit," he said, using the
Russian equivalent of the phrase, and then walked away swiftly.
Russia joined the G7 in 1997, making it the G8 and marking a
milestone in Moscow's rapprochement with the West after the
collapse of communism and breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991.
But the crisis in Ukraine has driven Russia's relations with
the United States and European Union to a post-Cold War low.
Western nations have imposed visa bans and asset freezes on
officials, lawmakers and companies close to Putin.
At the G7 summit, which was ending on Thursday, the leaders
threatened to impose harder-hitting sanctions on Russia if it
did not help restore stability to eastern Ukraine, where Western
nations accuse Moscow of supporting separatists.
Putin's isolation from the West is only partial. From St
Petersburg he was flying to France, where he was to have supper
with President Francois Hollande later on Thursday before taking
part in D-Day 70th anniversary commemorations on Friday.
Putin was also expected to hold separate meetings with
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister David
Cameron while in France, but no meeting with U.S. President
Barack Obama was scheduled.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Steve Gutterman;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)