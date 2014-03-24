THE HAGUE, March 24 The Netherlands launched the
first "paperless" summit on Monday with a smartphone app at a
nuclear security meeting in The Hague replacing the traditional
imitation leather conference bag stuffed with handouts.
The app, which is available for Android and Apple
smartphones as well as on the web, was developed by summit
sponsor ImgZine and boasts live schedule updates, pictures of
The Hague, and a GPS-linked map to guide visitors through the
ultra-secure maze of buildings where the summit was being held.
Government spokesman Frank Wassenaar said that when the
Dutch prime minister had to send someone else at the last minute
to attend the Seoul nuclear security summit two years ago, the
Koreans had to pulp and reprint 15,000 programme booklets.
"We would just send an update to the app," he said.
So, why were not all delegates at the summit in The Hague
happy with the onward march of technology?
"There's no version for Blackberry," one lost
conference-goer snorted.
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Mark Heinrich; editing
by Geert De Clercq)