DRESDEN Germany May 27 Finance chiefs from the Group of Seven economic powers will discuss the idea of a code of conduct for bankers on Thursday, without committing themselves to any decisions, a German delegation source said.

The issue was debated by deputy finance ministers and central bankers on Wednesday ahead of a full meeting of G7 finance chiefs on Thursday and Friday in Dresden, Germany.

"For the first time we discussed the question 'do we need a code of conduct for bankers?'," said the German source, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Finance chiefs from the G7 countries -- the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada -- will weigh up the potential uses of such a code.

"But don't expect too much on this tomorrow because this is just a first take at addressing the issue, which (Bank of England Governor) Mark Carney will present and about which we will have a discussion," the source said, adding that there would be no decisions at Thursday's meeting. (Reporting by Paul Carrel; editing by Andrew Roche)