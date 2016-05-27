ISE-SHIMA, Japan May 27 British Prime Minister
David Cameron urged leaders of the G7 industrial powers on
Friday to do more to reduce the use of antibiotics and to reward
drug companies for developing new medicines to fight
drug-resistant superbug infections.
"In too many cases antibiotics have stopped working, that
means people are dying of simple infections or conditions like
TB (tuberculosis), tetanus, sepsis, infections that should not
mean a death sentence," he told a news conference at a summit in
Japan.
"If we do nothing about this there will be a cumulative hit
to the world economy of $100 trillion and it is potentially the
end of modern medicine as we know it."
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Writing by Elizabeth Piper;
Editing by Louise Ireland)