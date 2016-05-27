ISE-SHIMA, Japan May 27 Prime Minister David
Cameron said on Friday that Britain must support the Libyan
government to help it to gain control over a country which in
its present state "is a danger to us all".
Speaking at a summit of the G7 industrial powers, Cameron
said Britain, like other countries, was threatened by the flow
of migrants through Libya, by the increasing number of
people-smuggling gangs and the rise of Islamic State in the
country.
"It is clearly in our interest to do what we can to support
the new fledgling Libyan government ... because of the state
it's in is a danger to all of us," he told a news conference.
"We have an interest in doing what we can to support the new
government to help it to grow, to help it have the ability to
control that country."
