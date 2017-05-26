TAORMINA, Italy Global technology firms must do more to remove harmful and violent content from the internet, British Prime Minister Theresa May said after a meeting of the G7 group of world leaders held days after the Manchester suicide attack.

"We have discussed what more we can do to defeat global terror," May told reporters.

"Make no mistake, the fight is moving from the battlefield to the internet," she said, adding that it was clear that corporations had to do more and took responsible for harmful content.

(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by William Schomberg)