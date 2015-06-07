KRUEN, Germany, June 7 Japan said on Sunday it would favour the Group of Seven major industrial democracies setting their own target for reducing carbon dioxide emissions in a boost for efforts to combat global warming.

A spokesman for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, speaking after he met French President Francois Hollande, who will host a U.N. summit on fighting climate change later this year, said when asked whether the G7 should set its own specific goal: "The best scenario would be yes but... let's wait (until) tomorrow's G7 leaders' discussion."

France and summit host Germany have been pressing for G7 specific greenhouse gas emission reduction targets as well as joint financing for climate mitigation. Japan and Canada were regarded before the summit as potential hold-outs, diplomats and environmental campaigners said. (Writing by Paul Taylor)