First Solar sales rise 1.8 pct
May 2 First Solar Inc, the largest U.S. solar equipment manufacturer, reported 1.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue as the sale of the Moapa project partially offset lower third-party module sales.
BERLIN, June 8 Group of Seven (G7) leaders agreed at a summit on Monday to wean their economies off carbon fuels and supported a global target for limiting the rise in average global temperatures to two degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) compared to pre-industrial levels.
In a communique issued at the end of their two-day summit in Bavaria, the G7 leaders said they supported a worldwide reduction in greenhouse gas emissions at the top end of a recommended 40-70 percent bank by 2050, using 2010 as a basis.
"We commit ourselves to play our part in achieving a low-carbon global economy in the long-term, including by the development and use of innovative technologies and will strive for a restructuring of the energy sector by 2050," the communique read.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Noah Barkin)
JUBA, May 2 Four hundred British troops have arrived in Juba, capital of South Sudan, to provide engineering and medical support to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and to help ease the delivery of humanitarian aid, the mission said on Tuesday.