ROME May 26 President Donald Trump still
refuses to back the 2015 Paris agreement to fight climate
change, blocking efforts by world leaders meeting in Sicily to
get the new U.S. leader to endorse the treaty, Italy's prime
minister said on Friday.
But there agreement on other issues such as Syria, Libya and
fighting terrorism, Paolo Gentiloni told reporters in Taormina,
Italy, where the heads of the world's seven major industrialised
economies (G7) are meeting.
"There is one open question, which is the U.S. position on
the Paris climate accords... All others have confirmed their
total agreement on the accord," Gentiloni said. "We are sure
that after an internal reflection, the United States will also
want to commit to it," he added.
