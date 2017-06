French President Emmanuel Macron (L) speaks to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) as Nigeria's Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo (L bottom) sits near as they attend an expanded session during the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde shakes hands with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni as she arrives for a working session with outreach countries and international organizations at the G7 Summit, in Taormina, Italy May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

General view of the discussion table at the G7 Summit expanded session in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

TAORMINA, Italy Group of Seven (G7) leaders have still not agreed to joint language on the issues of trade and Russia, a G7 source said, hours before their final communique is due to be published.

The source said diplomats had been unable to resolve whether the communique would include a pledge to fight against "protectionism" and a separate threat to take additional action against Russia, if warranted, for its intervention in Ukraine.

Language on climate change has been finalised, the source said. The communique will specify that six of the seven countries back the 2015 Paris Agreement and that the United States had been given more time to decide on its stance.

G7 leaders were due to finalise the language on trade and Russia on Saturday afternoon, the source said.

(Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Crispian Balmer)