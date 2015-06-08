KRUEN, Germany, June 8 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi denied on Monday that concern over the strength of the dollar had been an issue at a meeting of leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialised countries.

"We discussed the oscillations of the euro and the dollar simply to get a picture of the reality of individual countries. There was no argument over this," Renzi told reporters after the meeting.

Earlier, the dollar fell briefly against the euro and the Japanese yen after a news agency report that U.S. President Barack Obama had told the meeting that the strong dollar was a problem. The White House denied the report.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie)