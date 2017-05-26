* Trump tells EU officials Germany is "very bad" on trade
* Joint working group to examine bilateral economic ties
* German carmakers employ tens of thousands in U.S.
By Andreas Rinke
TAORMINA, Italy, May 26 Chancellor Angela Merkel
pushed back on Friday against renewed criticism of Germany's
trade surplus from U.S. President Donald Trump, who told EU
officials Germany was "very bad" on trade and suggested it was
selling too many cars in the United States.
Merkel told reporters she had explained to Trump during a G7
summit in Sicily that the surplus was due in part to factors out
of Germany's control and had also highlighted the extent of
job-creating German direct investment in the United States.
The two agreed to set up a working group that will exchange
information on bilateral economic ties, a step German officials
said was designed to forestall any punitive measures from
Washington based on an incomplete picture of the relationship.
The exchange between the leaders came after German media
reported on Friday that Trump had sharply criticised Germany in
a private meeting on Thursday with European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council President Donald Tusk.
Spiegel reported that Trump had told Juncker and Tusk: "Look
at the millions of cars that they are selling in the United
States. It's horrible. We'll stop it."
White House economic adviser Gary Cohn confirmed some
details from the reports, but played them down. "He said they're
very bad on trade, but he doesn't have a problem with Germany,"
Cohn told reporters in the resort town of Taormina.
Cohn said Trump had pointed out during the meeting with
Juncker and Tusk that his father had German roots in order to
underscore the message that he had nothing against the German
people.
Trump's spokesman Sean Spicer said Trump had "tremendous
respect" for Germany and had only complained about unfair trade
practices in the meeting.
UNSETTLING
Earlier, Juncker called the reports "exaggerated".
"The record has to be set straight," Juncker said. "It's not
true that the president took an aggressive approach when it came
to the German trade surplus."
But the persistent focus on Germany's surplus has unsettled
Merkel's government.
Peter Navarro, a Trump trade adviser, has repeatedly
criticised Germany and suggested it is deliberately pushing down
the value of the euro, an argument the Germans reject, noting
that the currency's strength is largely determined by policies
of the independent European Central Bank.
The German trade surplus, which reached a record 253 billion
euros ($283 billion) in 2016, has also been a source of
contention within Europe, with Berlin's partners encouraging it
to do more to promote domestic demand.
The United States had a $64.9 billion trade deficit with
Germany in 2016, according to U.S. government data, down from a
$74.8 billion deficit the year before.
Trump's attack on German automakers has raised eyebrows, in
part because firms like BMW, Daimler and
Volkswagen - like their Japanese and Korean rivals -
build many of their cars in the United States.
Together, the three big German automakers employ tens of
thousands of people at U.S. factories and dealerships, and
operate large vehicle assembly factories in several states that
voted for Trump in the 2016 election, including South Carolina,
Alabama and Tennessee.
U.S. consumers bought about 846,000 German-made cars and
light trucks assembled in 2016, according to data compiled by
Autodata, which tracks vehicle sales. That represented about 4.8
percent of total U.S. vehicle sales last year.
($1 = 0.8949 euros)
(Additional reporting by Steve Holland and Joe White; Writing
by Noah Barkin, editing by Crispian Balmer)