BERLIN May 29 Positive indications from Athens
on reaching an agreement on a cash-for-reforms deal are not
reflected in talks with its creditors, German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.
Greece and its creditors from the euro zone countries and
the International Monetary Fund are trying to hammer out a
deal that would prevent the country from defaulting on its debt
and potentially leaving the euro zone.
"The positive news from Athens is not fully reflected in the
talks with the three institutions," Schaeuble told a news
conference following a meeting of finance chiefs from the Group
of Seven industrial nations in Dresden, Germany.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin, Frank Siebelt and Paul Carrel;
editing by John Stonestreet)