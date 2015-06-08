GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany, June 8 Japanese
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe did not refer to corruption in the
context of the new Chinese-led Asian investment bank but the
issue of corruption was discussed by Group of Seven (G7) leaders
in a general sense, his spokesman clarified on Monday.
A total of 57 countries, including G7 members Britain,
Germany and France, have joined the Asian Infrastructure
Investment Bank (AIIB) as founding members.
Japan and the United States have stayed out of the venture,
which is seen as a rival to the U.S.-dominated World Bank and
Japan-led Asian Development Bank (ADB).
"Several comments were made but the AIIB and anti-corruption
were not directly linked," the spokesman Yasuhisa Kawamura said.
Kawamura had mentioned the AIIB and corruption at a briefing on
Sunday.
"Abe said the anti-corruption issue, the prevention of
corruption should be responded (to) by G7 countries and the
point of prevention of corruption has been pointed out by G7
leaders in the context of general high-quality infrastructure
building," Kawamura clarified on Monday.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)