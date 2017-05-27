TAORMINA, Italy May 27 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel said at the conclusion of a G7 summit in Sicily on
Saturday that a debate between leaders over climate had been
"very unsatisfying", noting the United States had been totally
isolated in its refusal to commit to the 2015 Paris climate
agreement.
"The entire discussion about climate was very difficult, if
not to say very dissatisfying," Merkel told reporters. "There
are no indications whether the United States will stay in the
Paris Agreement or not."
Merkel added that the debate over trade had also been "very
tough" but expressed satisfaction that U.S. President Donald
Trump had agreed to language in the final G7 communique that
pledges to fight protectionism and commits to a rules-based
international trade system.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by
Crispian Balmer)