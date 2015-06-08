(Recasts throughout; adds comments from officials, bylines,
WASHINGTON dateline)
By Jeff Mason and Mark Hosenball
KRUEN, Germany/WASHINGTON, June 8 President
Barack Obama vowed on Monday that the United States would
aggressively bolster its cyber defenses, as U.S. officials said
the probe into a massive breach of federal government networks
has yielded growing signs of a direct Chinese role.
Obama stopped short of pointing the finger at Beijing for
the recent cyber attack, which threatens to overshadow broader
annual U.S.-China talks in Washington this month at a time when
tensions are already high over Beijing's pursuit of territorial
claims in the South China Sea.
"We have to be as nimble, as aggressive and as
well-resourced as those who are trying to break into these
systems," Obama told a news conference at the Group of Seven
(G7) summit in Germany.
U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, have
blamed Chinese hackers for breaching the computers of the Office
of Personnel Management and compromising the records of up to
four million current and former employees in one of the biggest
known attacks on U.S. federal networks.
The mission of the intruders, the officials said, appears to
have been to steal personal information for recruiting spies and
ultimately to seek access to weapons plans and industrial
secrets.
Though China has denied involvement, U.S. investigators
looking into the computer break-in, which was disclosed on
Thursday, have uncovered "markings," or digital signatures, left
by the hackers that indicate it was likely an official Chinese
government operation, two officials said on Monday.
They did not, however, offer further details as to how they
reached that conclusion.
Investigators have all but discarded the notion that
Chinese criminal elements might have been behind the hacking and
believe it was unlikely the Beijing government hired outside
hackers, though one official said that possibility had not been
completely ruled out.
U.S. authorities have also begun discussions on whether to
go public once they make a final assessment of responsibility,
but no consensus on that has emerged, a source familiar with the
investigation said.
The White House, which has yet to assign blame, has given no
sign whether retaliation might be considered.
In December, U.S. officials moved swiftly to accuse North
Korea of being behind a high-profile attack on Sony Corp
over a movie depicting the assassination of North
Korea's leader, and Obama vowed that the United States would
respond.
But the Obama administration is likely to move cautiously in
response to any Chinese role, mindful of the potential harm from
escalating cyber warfare between the world's two biggest
economies whose interests are closely intertwined.
OBAMA CITES "SIGNIFICANT VULNERABILITIES"
In Germany on Monday, Obama declined to say whether he
believed China was behind the OPM cyber attack, the second in
less than a year on the agency that holds personnel data a
security clearance information for the federal workforce.
But he said the United States has old computer systems with
"significant vulnerabilities" and needs to be "much more
aggressive" in stepping up defenses. He urged the U.S. Congress
to move forward on passing cybersecurity legislation.
"In some cases, it's non-state actors who are engaging in
criminal activity and potential theft," he said. "In the case of
state actors, they're probing for intelligence or in some cases
trying to bring down systems in pursuit of their various foreign
policy objectives."
U.S. government officials and cyber analysts say Chinese
hackers are using high-tech tactics to build massive databases
that could be used for traditional espionage, such as recruiting
spies, or gaining access to secure data on other networks.
The latest incident gave the hackers access to a trove of
personal information, including birthdates, Social Security
numbers, previous addresses and security clearances.
One official said the stolen information would enable an
intelligence service to chart out relationships among U.S.
government employees and build pictures of individuals and their
families, potentially enabling them to figure out ways to target
or blackmail people for espionage purposes.
"I see this an intelligence play by the Chinese to get as
much high-level information about people as they can," said Mike
Walls, a former U.S. Navy cyber warfare commander who is now
managing director for security operations at EdgeWave, a private
cybersecurity firm.
(Additional reporting by Andrea Shalal, Roberta Rampton and
Julia Edwards; writing by Matt Spetalnick, editing by G Crosse)