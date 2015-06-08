KRUEN, Germany, June 8 A senior U.S. official
denied on Monday a news wire report that President Barack Obama
had told a Group of Seven industrial nations' summit that the
strong dollar was a problem.
Bloomberg News earlier quoted a French official as saying
Obama had made the comment.
"The President did not state that the strong dollar was a
problem," the U.S. official said. £He made a point that he has
made previously, a number of times: that global demand is too
weak and that G7 countries need to use all policy instruments,
including fiscal policy as well as structural reforms and
monetary policy, to promote growth."
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Paul Taylor)