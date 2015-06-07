KRUEN, Germany, June 7 The only possible discussion about sanctions towards Russia over Ukraine can be about strengthening them, European Council President Donald Tusk said ahead of a summit of Group of Seven (G7) leaders on Sunday.

"My intention is that today we reconfirm G7 unity on the sanctions policy," Tusk said.

"So let me state clearly given the current situation, if any one wants to start a discussion about changing the sanctions regime, it could only be about strengthening it."

EU economic sanctions on Russia, imposed over the Ukraine conflict, are due to expire in July. EU leaders agreed in March that the sanctions would stay until the Minsk ceasefire agreement is fully implemented, effectively extending them to the end of the year, but a formal decision has yet to be taken.

(Reporting by Paul Taylor; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Noah Barkin)