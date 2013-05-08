By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON May 8 The United States will focus
on ways Europe can boost demand and on Japan's aggressive
monetary policy during upcoming meetings of the Group of Seven
finance ministers and central bankers, a U.S. Treasury official
said on Wednesday.
The U.S. agenda for the G7 gathering, to be held in Britain
this week, mirrors the agenda Washington brought to recent Group
of 20 meetings, with an emphasis on the need for reviving growth
in the euro zone, which has slipped back into recession.
"Strengthening European demand is the most important
immediate imperative in reviving growth in advanced economies,
and thereby global growth," the senior official told reporters,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
Washington will also keep pressure on Japan, which shocked
global markets last month when its central bank launched a
massive bond-buying program to prod the economy out of decades
of stagnation. The policy has sharply undercut the value of the
yen, and refueled debate about competitive currency
devaluations.
"We're closely monitoring the extent to which recent actions
(in Japan) are providing support to domestic demand, and look
forward to further definition of the government's plans to push
ahead ambitious structural reforms," the official said.
The U.S. official said Europe can do more to boost demand in
surplus economies such as Germany, and should also slow down the
pace of austerity in debt-ridden euro zone countries to avoid
crimping the recovery.
"It's important to recalibrate the pace of fiscal
consolidation. Continued sharp fiscal consolidation risks
undermining demand," the official said, adding that the United
States welcomed signs that France, Spain and the Netherlands got
more time to meet the European Union's deficit targets.
The United States will also continue to push Europe to move
toward a full banking union in the euro zone, a key issue U.S.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew brought up during his first official
trip to Europe in April.
"We are seeing continued and perhaps renewed discussions on
moving to banking union," the senior U.S. official said. "We
welcome those discussions."