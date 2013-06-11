* Anti-capitalists protest in central London
* Scuffles in heart of capital; 32 people arrested
* Riot police break into building, tackle man on roof
* Protests at offices of BP and Lockheed Martin
By Michael Holden and Maria Golovnina
LONDON, June 11 British riot police clashed with
anti-capitalist protesters in running confrontations through the
streets of central London on Tuesday, arresting at least 32
people as activists targeted some of the world's biggest
companies before next week's G8 summit.
About 100 protesters gathered outside oil company BP Plc's
headquarters, while others chanted "war criminals" at the
office of U.S. defence company Lockheed Martin Corp. and
booed outside the offices of U.S.-based bank Citi.
In a roof-top drama caught on camera, one protester lunged
towards officers on the top of a four-storey building where
activists had been holed up and was wrestled to the ground by
police wearing abseiling ropes just inches from the roof's
unprotected edge.
Police used chainsaws to break into the block in the Soho
district where the StopG8 protest group had been staying before
a "Carnival Against Capitalism" to coincide with the June 17-18
G8 meeting at a golf resort in Northern Ireland.
Several hundred protesters - who had threatened to target
major hedge funds, banks and natural resources companies -
played cat and mouse with riot police sowing hours of traffic
chaos in some of London's most fashionable streets.
Around 100 protesters gathered outside a central London
police station this evening shaking fists and shouting "let them
go" and "fuck the police", referring to activists detained
earlier, blaring loud and angry hip hop music.
"The G8 is just a front for the corporatocracy, for the
kleptocrats. It is about making them more money and dividing up
the world so they can all get richer," said a protester at
Piccadilly Circus who gave his name only as Silver Fox.
"The G8 should be about ending all the wars - why don't they
give peace a chance for once?"
Police chased groups of shouting protesters down Oxford
Street and Regent Street, one of London's main shopping areas,
to the visible shock of tourists before heading past the U.S.
embassy in Mayfair, one of the capital's most exclusive areas.
Nearly 1,200 police were mobilised to deal with the
protests. Police said they had arrested 32 people for offences
including criminal damage, assault on police and possession of
an offensive weapon.
'RETAKING THE STREETS'
Activists, some with their faces covered, waved black, green
and red flags as they marched down Oxford Street. They carried
banners saying "No borders, no prisons, no capitalism" and "One
Common Struggle".
Isolated scuffles broke out when police moved in to arrest
individuals as a group of activists banged on drums and blew
whistles beside snarled traffic.
"We are retaking the streets. We want to make a statement
that capitalism is screwing the majority of people," said
protester Emma Goldman. "If we were in (Turkey's) Taksim Square
people would say we were anti-government protesters. Here they
probably call us a mob."
British Prime Minister David Cameron has set boosting trade,
ensuring tax compliance and greater corporate transparency in
developing countries as his priorities for the G8 summit.
But protesters on the streets said they felt the summit,
where Cameron will welcome leaders including U.S. President
Barack Obama and Russia's Vladimir Putin, was about dividing up
wealth and had become a hostage to corporate interests.
StopG8 last month issued a map of 100 potential targets for
people to "show their anger", identifying offices of financial
organisations such as banks, hedge funds, defence manufacturer
BAE Systems and mining and energy companies including
ArcelorMittal and BP.
The list includes hedge funds Man Group and Paulson, private
equity firm Blackstone, banks such as Citi and Barclays and
embassies including those of Saudi Arabia and the United States.
The group, which describes itself as an anti-capitalist
network "made up of autonomous groups and individuals", had
refused to cooperate with police.
One banker working for an international firm with offices in
central London said the staff had received an email indicating
around 500 people would attend the protest.
One hedge fund, which asked not to be identified, said it
had advised its staff to be especially alert to the protests.
Recent demonstrations against the British government's
austerity measures have been marred by rioting anarchists. Many
Britons angered by bank bailouts and bonuses during tough
economic times blame the financial sector.
Britain's last major riots took place in 2011 when thousands
brought chaos to the centre of the capital and several cities in
a display of looting and anger initially provoked by the
shooting by police of a man in north London.